$76.35 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to post sales of $76.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.25 million to $77.30 million. Golar LNG Partners reported sales of $80.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full year sales of $294.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.17 million to $295.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $303.47 million, with estimates ranging from $299.20 million to $308.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Golar LNG Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $74.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.47 million.

GMLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $10.00 price objective on Golar LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ GMLP traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $8.74. 125,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,667. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. Golar LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $14.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 37,174 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 6,283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,390,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 79,300 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

