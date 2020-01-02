$8.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) to report sales of $8.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.10 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $8.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $32.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.79 billion to $33.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $33.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.05 billion to $35.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet lowered Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,735 shares of company stock worth $3,762,614 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $7,301,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 299.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB stock opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.56. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.46%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

