AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AAON. ValuEngine cut shares of AAON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of AAON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. AAON currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

AAON opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. AAON has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $53.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 0.93.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). AAON had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AAON will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in AAON by 931.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AAON during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AAON by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

