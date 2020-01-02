Abacus Mining and Exploration (CVE:AME) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.13

Abacus Mining and Exploration Corp (CVE:AME)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 5500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.75.

About Abacus Mining and Exploration (CVE:AME)

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company currently focused on its optioned Willow copper-gold property located near Yerington, Nevada in which it can acquire up to a 75% ownership interest, and the contiguous Nev-Lorraine claims.

