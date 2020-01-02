Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ABT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.62.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT opened at $86.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $153.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.50 and a 1-year high of $89.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.