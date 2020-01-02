Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.05

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.05 and last traded at $58.79, with a volume of 868877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Nomura raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.10.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,938,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,388,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $767,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.