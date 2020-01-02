Acute Angle Cloud Hits 1-Day Volume of $288,650.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $304,189.00 and approximately $288,650.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, OKEx, LBank and CoinTiger.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,991.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.49 or 0.01824130 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.16 or 0.02821004 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00572797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011857 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00641738 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00061208 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023925 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00384917 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank, BiteBTC, HADAX and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.