Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Aduro BioTech reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aduro BioTech.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 544.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.64%.

ADRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aduro BioTech by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 38,782 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,414,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 937,166 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 653,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADRO stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.26. Aduro BioTech has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $95.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.49.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

