AgaveCoin (AGVC) Market Capitalization Reaches $21.33 Million

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One AgaveCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and SouthXchange. AgaveCoin has a total market cap of $21.33 million and approximately $30,199.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AgaveCoin has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00187089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.22 or 0.01331691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00025219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00121621 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AgaveCoin Profile

AgaveCoin’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 tokens. AgaveCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. AgaveCoin’s official website is www.agavecoin.org.

Buying and Selling AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AgaveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AgaveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

