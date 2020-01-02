Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Sells $147,765.50 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $147,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.30. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.04. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 356.42%. The company had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,396,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,671,000 after purchasing an additional 556,825 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,256,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 597,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,820,000 after purchasing an additional 212,949 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGIO. BidaskClub upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

