Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Alain Blackburn Sells 6,000 Shares

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Alain Blackburn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.03, for a total transaction of C$486,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$542,252.76.

Alain Blackburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 24th, Alain Blackburn sold 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.95, for a total transaction of C$399,750.00.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$79.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$79.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$74.92. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1-year low of C$51.39 and a 1-year high of C$86.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.73. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion and a PE ratio of -74.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$901.66 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$102.00 to C$99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

