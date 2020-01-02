AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.15 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.12 ($0.04), 8,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of $88.76 million and a PE ratio of 11.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 93.66.

AIB Group Company Profile (LON:AIBG)

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail & Commercial Banking; Wholesale, Institutional & Corporate Banking; AIB UK; and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

