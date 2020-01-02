Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.08

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.08 and last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 173645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $330,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $600,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 336.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

