Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Air Lease posted earnings of $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Air Lease stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 177,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,476. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.83. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 10,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $487,937.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $327,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,950 shares of company stock valued at $17,129,296 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 342,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.