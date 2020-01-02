Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $536.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) will post $536.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $512.70 million to $548.74 million. Air Lease posted sales of $449.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

NYSE:AL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.10. 177,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.83. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $48.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

In other news, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $327,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,008 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,084.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $460,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,622 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,958.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 378,950 shares of company stock worth $17,129,296. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Air Lease by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 843,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,855,000 after buying an additional 16,320 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at $1,481,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Air Lease by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,216,000 after buying an additional 41,672 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Air Lease by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Air Lease by 9.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 156,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

