Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Cap of $109.20 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Algorand has a total market cap of $109.20 million and $37.98 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00003046 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, Hotbit and BitMax. In the last week, Algorand has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00188779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.01341499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121627 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 3,031,168,157 coins and its circulating supply is 499,896,314 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Hotbit and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

