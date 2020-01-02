ALIS Achieves Market Cap of $549,286.00 (ALIS)

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. ALIS has a total market capitalization of $549,286.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ALIS has traded down 62.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ALIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00187440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.75 or 0.01341335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00025034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121916 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ALIS Token Profile

ALIS’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,393,848 tokens. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here. ALIS’s official website is alismedia.jp.

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

