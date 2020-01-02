Alpha Token One Day Volume Reaches $1,093.00 (A)

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Alpha Token has a market capitalization of $559,844.00 and $1,093.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, EtherFlyer and CoinLim. Over the last seven days, Alpha Token has traded up 106.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00187089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.22 or 0.01331691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00025219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00121621 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alpha Token Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,466,137 tokens. The official message board for Alpha Token is t.me/alpha_token. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alpha Token Token Trading

Alpha Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinLim, Token Store and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.