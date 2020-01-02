Analysts Anticipate Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs BDC’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of GSBD opened at $21.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 58.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.