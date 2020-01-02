Analysts Anticipate Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Huntington Bancshares posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. BidaskClub cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $105,445.44. Also, EVP Richard Remiker sold 29,405 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $421,079.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 369,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,168.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,108 shares of company stock worth $1,352,544. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 92,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 15,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,520,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after buying an additional 78,030 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.01. 204,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,775,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

