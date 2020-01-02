Analysts Anticipate Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.37 Million

Brokerages expect Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) to announce $205.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wix.Com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $203.02 million to $206.07 million. Wix.Com reported sales of $164.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.Com will report full-year sales of $762.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $759.52 million to $766.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $958.57 million, with estimates ranging from $943.38 million to $976.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wix.Com.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $196.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wix.Com from $166.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Wix.Com from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Wix.Com from $172.00 to $140.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,474,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,169,000 after buying an additional 659,367 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $79,923,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 3,492.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,912,000 after buying an additional 190,804 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 260,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,446,000 after buying an additional 188,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $25,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $122.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wix.Com has a 12 month low of $84.84 and a 12 month high of $155.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.61 and a 200-day moving average of $131.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

