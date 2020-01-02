Analysts Expect Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) will announce sales of $310.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $288.00 million to $328.90 million. Gulfport Energy reported sales of $415.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gulfport Energy.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

GPOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,483,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after purchasing an additional 871,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000,000 after buying an additional 3,660,115 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,585,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,516,000 after buying an additional 380,582 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 820.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after buying an additional 3,565,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after buying an additional 915,199 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GPOR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 68,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $484.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. Gulfport Energy has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

