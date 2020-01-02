Analysts Expect Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $760,000.00

Analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) will report $760,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the lowest is $520,000.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 million to $2.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.94 million, with estimates ranging from $1.87 million to $4.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million.

Several brokerages have commented on ORTX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

NASDAQ ORTX traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.32. 12,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,195. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -1.18. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

