Analysts Expect Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) to announce sales of $14.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.50 billion. Prudential Financial reported sales of $17.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year sales of $56.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.38 billion to $59.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $58.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.18 billion to $61.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.81.

In other news, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,169,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 6,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 206.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRU opened at $93.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.05. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.22%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

