Analysts Set Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Target Price at $15.04

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.04.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th.

HBAN traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,588,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,775,354. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $105,445.44. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 25,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $364,921.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 182,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,544. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

