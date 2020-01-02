Analysts Set Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) PT at $63.83

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.83.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.38. 2,344,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,453. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Tc Pipelines has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $53.95.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 52,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,694,000 after acquiring an additional 271,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

