Analysts Set Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) PT at $5.88

Shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UMRX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Unum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Unum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Unum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unum Therapeutics by 134.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Unum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $132,000. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,890. Unum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 388.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that Unum Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

