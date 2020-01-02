Anchor (ANCT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $32,418.00

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor token can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00010990 BTC on popular exchanges. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $8.11 million and $32,418.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anchor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00188779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.01341499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121627 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,303,774 tokens. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io.

Buying and Selling Anchor

Anchor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.