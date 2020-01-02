Andrew R. Heyer Buys 2,500 Shares of Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 2,500 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $36,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,820.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $16.05 on Thursday. Lovesac Co has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $46.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lovesac Co will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lovesac by 196.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Lovesac by 153.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Lovesac from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.