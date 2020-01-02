ANGLOGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AGG) Stock Price Up 0.9%

ANGLOGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AGG) rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$6.47 ($4.59) and last traded at A$6.47 ($4.59), approximately 1,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$6.41 ($4.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$5.52. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.77.

About ANGLOGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AGG)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

