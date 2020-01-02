Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMAT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.76.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials stock opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.65. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $31.48 and a 12-month high of $63.07.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,351,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,273,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,052 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,611,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735,173 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,880,737 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,204,000 after acquiring an additional 364,769 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2,914.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,951 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.