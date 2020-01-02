Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will post $3.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.63 billion and the lowest is $3.52 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $3.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $14.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.28 billion to $14.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.89 billion to $15.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aptiv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.48.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 14.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $94.97 on Thursday. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $58.91 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

