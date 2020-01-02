Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Ares Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ares Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 49.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Bartlett bought 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $260,147.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $8,200,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 43.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,042,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 316,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 11.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,711,000 after acquiring an additional 264,632 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $3,719,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $3,152,000. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

