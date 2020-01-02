Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Trading Up 4%

Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT)’s share price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 18,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23.

About Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT)

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in pay television broadcasting and television broadcasting advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates 54 premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company offers its flagship ATN-HD general interest service and 5 Bollywood movie channels, as well as 3 sports channels, 7 news channels, 6 music channels, 4 lifestyle channels, 3 Chinese channels, 7 Punjabi channels, and various regional language channels.

