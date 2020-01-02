AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.62

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.62 and last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 4091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $749.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter. AudioCodes had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 23.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the second quarter worth $602,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 116.5% during the second quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 130,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 70,373 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 9.9% during the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 23.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

