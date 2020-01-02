Auroracoin Price Tops $0.0225 on Top Exchanges (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Auroracoin has a total market cap of $407,113.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia and ISX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is.

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ISX, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

