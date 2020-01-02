Australian Vintage (ASX:AVG) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Australian Vintage Limited (ASX:AVG) were up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.53 ($0.37) and last traded at A$0.53 ($0.37), approximately 18,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.52 ($0.37).

The company has a market cap of $145.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.14.

About Australian Vintage (ASX:AVG)

Australian Vintage Ltd produces, packages, markets, and distributes wine. The company operates through Australasia/North America Packaged, UK/Europe, Cellar Door, Australasia/North America Bulk Wine and Processing, and Vineyards segments. It offers wine under the Miranda, Nepenthe, McGuigan Wines, Tempus Two, and Passion Pop brands.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Australian Vintage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Vintage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.