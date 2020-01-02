Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Sets New 12-Month High at $187.50

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $187.50 and last traded at $185.84, with a volume of 321259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.46.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus raised their price target on Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,689.91, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.76.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 235.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Autodesk by 45.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 454.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

