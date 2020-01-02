Baader Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €113.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SIX2. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €105.83 ($123.06).

Get Sixt alerts:

ETR SIX2 opened at €92.75 ($107.85) on Wednesday. Sixt has a 1-year low of €66.45 ($77.27) and a 1-year high of €103.40 ($120.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of €87.09 and a 200-day moving average of €88.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.