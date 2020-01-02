Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) Insider Acquires A$30,003.29 in Stock

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) insider Patrick Allaway acquired 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.27 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of A$30,003.29 ($21,278.93).

Patrick Allaway also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bank of Queensland alerts:

On Friday, November 29th, Patrick Allaway acquired 50,000 shares of Bank of Queensland stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.94 ($5.63) per share, with a total value of A$396,750.00 ($281,382.98).

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Patrick Allaway acquired 10,000 shares of Bank of Queensland stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.57 ($5.37) per share, with a total value of A$75,700.00 ($53,687.94).

BOQ stock opened at A$7.28 ($5.16) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49. Bank of Queensland Limited has a 12 month low of A$7.11 ($5.04) and a 12 month high of A$10.77 ($7.64). The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$8.94.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers personal banking services, such as everyday banking services; savings and investments accounts, and term deposits; credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; car, home and contents, landlord, travel, life, and commercial insurance, as well as credit protection insurance; investment services comprising online share trading services; self-managed superannuation funds; and currency exchange, travel money, private banking, and account and card switching services.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.