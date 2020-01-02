BidaskClub Downgrades Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.23.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $65.58 on Wednesday. Five9 has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $69.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.63, a P/E/G ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CMO Ryan Kam sold 3,007 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $202,461.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $841,050.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 173,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,725,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,887,089 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Five9 by 1,672.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Five9 by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,842,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 116,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 31,237 shares in the last quarter.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

