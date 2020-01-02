BidaskClub Lowers Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Universal Electronics stock opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.24. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.98 million, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $200.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,014 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $117,013.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,669. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 1,127 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $64,667.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,343 shares of company stock worth $703,033 in the last three months. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEIC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 1,037.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 347.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

