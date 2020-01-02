BidaskClub Upgrades Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WEN has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Wendys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wendys from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.89.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. Wendys has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Wendys’s payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

In related news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $279,368.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $75,763.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,728.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,762 shares of company stock worth $6,409,994. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wendys during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Wendys during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wendys during the third quarter valued at $113,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Wendys during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Wendys during the second quarter valued at $181,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

