Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.88

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 236105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

BILI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.34.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 1.86.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.87). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at $177,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

