BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIOS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioScrip from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioScrip from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of BioScrip from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.75.

NASDAQ BIOS opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. BioScrip has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $615.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.20 million. BioScrip had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.56%. Equities research analysts expect that BioScrip will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BioScrip in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of BioScrip in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioScrip in the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Venor Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in BioScrip by 3.4% during the second quarter. Venor Capital Management LP now owns 12,333,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,067,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BioScrip during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

