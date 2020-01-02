BitClave 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (CAT)

BitClave (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 80.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. BitClave has a market cap of $70,964.00 and $1.00 worth of BitClave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitClave token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox, YoBit and Tidex. In the last week, BitClave has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitClave alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00039436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.27 or 0.05996782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030374 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036428 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00001232 BTC.

About BitClave

BitClave is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. BitClave’s total supply is 1,597,746,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,394,406 tokens. The official website for BitClave is www.bitclave.com. BitClave’s official Twitter account is @bitclave and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitClave

BitClave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, Kucoin, Bibox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitClave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitClave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitClave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitClave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitClave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.