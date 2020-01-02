bitUSD Price Hits $0.46 (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, bitUSD has traded 18% lower against the dollar. bitUSD has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $1,200.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00006559 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get bitUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00186649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.01334551 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00025015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00121764 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitUSD Profile

bitUSD launched on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,623,580 tokens. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD.

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.