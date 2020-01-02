Blackmoon Market Cap Reaches $4.42 Million (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Blackmoon has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blackmoon token can now be purchased for about $0.0818 or 0.00001168 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Tidex, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Blackmoon has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $50.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00186649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.01334551 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00025015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00121764 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blackmoon

Blackmoon launched on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmooncrypto.com. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG.

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

Blackmoon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, Tidex and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackmoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blackmoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

