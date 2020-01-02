BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust (NYSE:BKN) Trading Up 0.4%

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $15.53, approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 16,767 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 316,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 207,519 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust (NYSE:BKN)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

