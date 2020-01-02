Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) Shares Up 0.1%

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.41 and last traded at $14.41, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

